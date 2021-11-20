PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PolarityTE by 177.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PolarityTE by 79.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

