Polker Hits Market Capitalization of $21.32 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Polker has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.41 or 0.07321681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,531.88 or 0.99979079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars.

