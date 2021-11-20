Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $44.72 on Friday. Portillos has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

