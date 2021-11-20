Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.22, but opened at $49.59. Portillos shares last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 28,618 shares.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

