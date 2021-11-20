Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on POSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

Poshmark stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.99. Poshmark has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

