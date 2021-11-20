Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.09

Shares of Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.09 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12.74 ($0.17). Prairie Mining shares last traded at GBX 12.74 ($0.17), with a volume of 10,918 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.72 million and a PE ratio of -63.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.42.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.