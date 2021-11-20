Preferred Bank to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFBC. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.44. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

