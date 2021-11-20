Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.40. The company has a market capitalization of £895.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

