Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.40. The company has a market capitalization of £895.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About Premier Foods
