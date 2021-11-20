PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRVCF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 30,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

