PRIA (PRIA) Price Reaches $2.57 on Top Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00004385 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRIA has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. PRIA has a total market cap of $178,515.30 and $2,140.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00220831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.