Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GameStop were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of GameStop by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME stock opened at $228.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.33 and a beta of -2.11. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.