Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $9,634,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NYSE ZTO opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

