Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Markel were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,241.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,266.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,238.63. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

