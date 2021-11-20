Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.