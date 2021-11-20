Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 14,330 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.