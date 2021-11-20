Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,400 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $16,062,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
