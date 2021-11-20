Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,400 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $16,062,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

