Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 56,026 Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,026 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 221,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 104,020 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 454,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.