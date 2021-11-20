ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,879,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

PRA opened at $23.64 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

