ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.31

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.31 and last traded at $91.16, with a volume of 231261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

