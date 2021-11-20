Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

