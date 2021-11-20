Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,166,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 704,922 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,161,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,445,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $148,620. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.