Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 570,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 70,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE RDY opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.