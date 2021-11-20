Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 25.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 44,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 260,423 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $87,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $553,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

