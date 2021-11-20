Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Raven Industries worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Raven Industries stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

