Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 19,150 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 375,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 188,781 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

