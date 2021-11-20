Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,968 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.14.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock worth $165,191,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $234.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.91. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.86 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.