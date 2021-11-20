Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,113 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

