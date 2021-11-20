PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PTT Public from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

