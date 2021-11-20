Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $25,060.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PEG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 1,780,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

