Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $25,060.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PEG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 1,780,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
