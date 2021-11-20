Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUBGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

PUBGY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 105,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,770. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

