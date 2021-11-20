Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.20

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 14472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at $44,897,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,967. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 299,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

