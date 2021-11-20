Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of ANF opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

