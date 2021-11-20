Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aramark in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of ARMK opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 518.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 1,414.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after buying an additional 1,184,368 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

