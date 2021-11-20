Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Roivant Sciences Ltd Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROIV. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.