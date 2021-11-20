Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Raised by Analyst

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.05.

TJX opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

