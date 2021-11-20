QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.79 million-$519.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.52 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.480-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.01.

QGEN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 884,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,169. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

