QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of QS stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in QuantumScape by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 225,361 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in QuantumScape by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.