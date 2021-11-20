Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.10 at Canaccord Genuity

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

OTCMKTS:QUTIF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.