QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) PT Raised to $12.00 at Roth Capital

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QUIK opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $40,408. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuickLogic by 60.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

