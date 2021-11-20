Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QIPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.30.

QIPT opened at $6.83 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $17,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $1,459,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $641,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

