RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 31.2% in October

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RADCOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in RADCOM by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 457,175 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $158.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.04. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDCM shares. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.