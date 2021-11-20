Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MAU opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.06.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

