Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Dean Y. Li Sells 5,626 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $676,017,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,797,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

