Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $405.05

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 405.05 ($5.29) and traded as low as GBX 399.50 ($5.22). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36), with a volume of 282,561 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £992.98 million and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.04.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

