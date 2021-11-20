Refinable (FINE) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.78 or 0.07309365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.94 or 0.99916990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

