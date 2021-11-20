Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing Sells 6,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total value of $3,937,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $652.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

