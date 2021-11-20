REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $2,244,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 306,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,339. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

