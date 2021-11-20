Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck Sells 5,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert William Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $182,940.00.

NYSE RM opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

