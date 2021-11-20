Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 109,272.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 110,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

