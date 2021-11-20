Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $54.04 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

